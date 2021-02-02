Judgement is coming to Xbox this April

If you’ve beaten Yakuza: Like a Dragon and are somehow still hungry for more, you’ll be happy to hear that Judgement is coming to Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and Stadia this April. The investigative spin-off was very well received back in 2019, but this marks its debut on both Xbox and Stadia.

“SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio are returning to the streets of Kamurocho, Tokyo, to present Judgment’s tale of murder and mystery in remastered form on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and Google Stadia on April 23 for $39.99. Judgment takes advantage of the new hardware with refined visuals in 60 frames per second along with improved load times and includes all previously released DLC on these three platforms.

Praised as “the best crime drama not on TV” by the Hollywood Reporter, Judgment was originally released on PlayStation 4 in 2019. The remastered Judgment marks the gritty tale’s debut on Xbox and Stadia.

Judgment is an action thriller that puts players in the shoes of Takayuki Yagami, disgraced attorney turned rugged private detective, as he uncovers the mystery behind a grisly series of murders. Joined by his partner, ex-yazuka Masaharu Kaito, Yagami must claw his way through Kamurocho’s criminal underground to unravel the truth – as painful as it may be.

In addition to locale, Judgment takes on the classic hallmarks of the Yakuza series through the eyes of Yagami. Fans will recognize rough-and-tumble street fights, engrossing side missions with locals, and comedy breaks with mini-games. Judgment ups the ante with emphasis on investigative gameplay tracking suspects and discovering clues as Yagami walks the thin line of justice in a world of corruption. Packed with a thrilling story, filmic combat and a cast of intense characters, Judgment will keep all aspiring private detectives on their toes.”

With almost every game in the Yakuza series now available on Game Pass, it seems like a perfect time to bring Judgement over to the platform for Xbox fans. I missed out on Judgement the first time around, so this new gen version could tempt me to give it a try.