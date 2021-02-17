New Xbox Wireless Headset is coming next month

Today on Xbox wire, the new Xbox Wireless Headset was announced for next month. For top quality audio and chat performance you can get yourself a high end product for £89.99 on March 16th.

“When we were designing Xbox Series X|S, we wanted to ensure that games feel true-to-life, load incredibly fast, and sound as if you were dropped in the middle of the action. We embraced spatial sound processing by including custom audio hardware to offload audio processing from the CPU, dramatically improving the accessibility, quality, and performance of these experiences. Having a high-quality set of headphones at an affordable price for your new console or existing Xbox One will help you feel immersed, react faster to the action, and connect further with your gaming worlds.

With each new generation of our Xbox accessories, we’ve raised the bar for innovation by focusing on performance, stand-out features, quality, and accessibility to deliver immersive experiences across console, PC, and mobile devices. We are excited to build on this legacy with the latest accessory to join the family: the new Xbox Wireless Headset.

The Xbox Wireless Headset delivers best-in-class audio and chat performance, outstanding design and comfort, and unique experiences that are tailored for each gamer. We are also looking forward to bringing more value to the headset category with innovations not previously found in this price range.”

With a couple of weeks getting deep into Project Winter, I understand the need for a good headset. If you’re lucky enough to have a new Series X/S, now might be a good time to take your audio to the next level.