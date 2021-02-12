Rocket League’s ‘Lucky Lanterns’ event live now

The latest in-game event for Rocket League is now live, celebrating the Year of the Ox with new themed items and Arena variant, Forbidden Temple (Day). There are loads of cool items available to unlock in the ‘Lucky Lanterns’ event which is running to March 1, including the Lucky Cat and Ozzy Ox Toppers, Lantern Lift and Cherry Blossom Boosts, and the Temple Garden Player Banner. Players can also get lucky with Golden Lanterns that unlock items from the Velocity, Triumph, and Overdrive series.

If players stop by the Item Shop, there are even more ways to celebrate the occasion, such as the free Short Fuse Player Banner, Lantern Lift, and the now-Painted Paper Dragon Goal Explosions, with the Shen Avatar Border coming February 22. Lucky Lanterns will also feature two Limited Time Modes: Heatseeker and Super Cube. Heatseeker is live until February 22, which is when the goofy Super Cube mode drops and runs until the end of the event.