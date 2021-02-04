Video featuring Derren Brown released to celebrate Little Nightmares II

Bandai Namco has released a awesome and equally creepy video where Derren Brown discusses nightmares to celebrate the upcoming release of Little Nightmares II. With video clips from the game playing and the room around him littered with weird visuals, Derren takes you on a journey through you deepest fears and nightmares. You can watch the video below:

Little Nightmares II releases on February 11 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, and later in 2021 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with a free upgrade for owners of the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One version.