Competition: Win one of three Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Deluxe Editions and a plushie

We’ve teamed up with Marvelous Games to give away three copies of the Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Deluxe Editions including a cute plushie. All you need to do is follow us on Twitter at @GodisaGeek and reply to the tweet below with the hashtag #SOSPOOT. Easy, right? The competition is open to all UK residents, and will end this Friday (April 2). Good luck!

🚨🚨COMPETITION TIME🚨🚨

We’re giving away 3 loads of Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Deluxe Editions and plushies from @marvelous_games to all UK entrants.

All you have to do is follow us and reply with #SOSPOOT to be in with a chance to win. Good luck! pic.twitter.com/KVJqiBv7UD

— GodisaGeek.com (@GodisaGeek) March 26, 2021