Conqueror 940 AD launches on Steam

Combat Wombat Studios have launched their casual turn-based medieval town-builder, Conqueror 940 AD, out of Steam’s Early Access. This milestone means the game is now “feature complete”. However, Combat Wombat Studios will continue to support the game as well as provide content updates.

Conqueror 940 AD is available now and will normally be $14.99 USD but is temporarily discounted 25% off as a week-long launch promotion.

You can check out a trailer for the game below:

Conqueror 940 AD is a casual turn-based medieval town-builder where your decisions matter. As an ousted prince, you stumble upon empty land to build a kingdom from. How you fare and what you do with your rising power is up to you. Build, research, plan, do battle, and maybe even fall in love.

RPG Elements – Your skills as a king affect your kingdom.

– Your skills as a king affect your kingdom. Petitioners – You must hold court and make decisions for your kingdom.

– You must hold court and make decisions for your kingdom. Expansion – Establish trade relations, alliances, and vassalage with neighboring kingdoms (or just conquer them.)

– Establish trade relations, alliances, and vassalage with neighboring kingdoms (or just conquer them.) Marriage – Court beautiful women from the land to build strong alliances. Will you choose a marriage for political reasons or desire?

– Court beautiful women from the land to build strong alliances. Will you choose a marriage for political reasons or desire? Building – Start your town from the ground up, then transform your humble town into a true kingdom.

– Start your town from the ground up, then transform your humble town into a true kingdom. Research – Advance technologies to improve your kingdom’s well-being, defensive capability, trade ability, military might, and more.

– Advance technologies to improve your kingdom’s well-being, defensive capability, trade ability, military might, and more. Conflict – Take part in tournaments, manage battle plans, and issue spies and subterfuge against other kingdoms.

– Take part in tournaments, manage battle plans, and issue spies and subterfuge against other kingdoms. Priorities – Manage not only resources, but manpower and time as well. What are your highest priorities?

Conqueror 940 AD is out now on Steam