Outriders gets a significant patch release

Square Enix has just released a significant patch for Outriders. The patch includes some major fixes in addition to resolutions for many smaller and minor bugs that were discovered during the demo and launch period.

Here are the highlights:

Fixed a number of crashes throughout the game.

Fixed a number of issues, bugs and crashes associated with multiplayer.

Resolved an issue that could cause players to get stuck on the “Sign In” screen.

Lots of resolutions for gear, mods, skill, quest, level and lighting bugs

[REBALANCE] AI snipers now give players more time to dodge their shots.

[REBALANCE] Reduced the amount of knockback from creatures in the Stargrave expedition.

There is now also a greater delay between spawns and a reduced number of the offending creatures.

Fixed a bug where a skill damage improvement mod on gear with a higher level than the player would actually reduce damage when used at lower World Tiers.

Fixed a bug that was causing a number of mods to not properly trigger their On Shot/On Critical Shot effects if said shot was a killing shot

Fixed a bug that caused the Trickster’s “Hunt the Prey” skill to not teleport but still go into cooldown

[PC] Fixed an issue whereby old crash dumps were not being properly cleared from the player’s system.

Note: These are the 300MB files that were previously left behind.

[PC] Added support for rebinding the Fn; Delete; End; PageDown; Insert Home; PageUp; Print Screen; Scroll Lock; CapsLock; keys.

[PC] The available FOV for configuration has been increased from 90 to 130.

You can find detailed patch notes and fixes here.