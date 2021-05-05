Ahead of release, Bioware releases Mass Effect Legendary Edition bonus content.

With the trilogy coming back this month better than ever, Bioware has released some awesome Mass Effect Legendary Edition bonus content to check out now.

The first of these is will let you customise key art from the series, to represent your own Mass Effect journey. You’ll be able to choose your squadmates, morality and location to get your own personal images that can even be printed in slip cover sizing for your own physical copy.

The second piece of content is a compilation of 88 Mass Effect tunes, so if you’re looking for some Sci-fi background jams this over 4 hour YouTube video has got you covered.

Finally there’s a huge selection of digital extras from deluxe editions of Mass Effect 2 and 3 including comics and music that you can download right now.

I am really excited that we are getting more Mass Effect soon. It’s been a long time since Andromeda, and I’m ready for more space adventures with my alien buddies already. Until then at least we have this Mass Effect Legendary Edition bonus content to keep us busy.

“Heart-pounding action meets gripping interactive storytelling where you decide how your unique story unfolds.

Play through the single-player base content and over 40 DLC from all three games, including promo weapons, armors, and packs.

Experience the trilogy in 4K Ultra HD with enhanced performance, visuals, and graphics, all available in HDR.

Updates include enhanced models, shaders, FX, lighting and depth of field.”