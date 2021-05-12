Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids | How to unlock Egyptian Armor Set

The Egyptian Armor Set is available once Dublin’s Renown reaches level 2. Listed below are what Trade Contracts need completing and the Irish Resources necessary to unlock the set in our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids Egyptian Armor Set guide.

Trade Contract

The Studious Sovereign: 25 Texts – Egyptian Armor

Cover to Cover II: 60 Clothing, 30 Texts – Egyptian Bracers

Cover to Cover IV: 80 Clothing, 25 Texts – Egyptian Helmet

A Formal Feast: 40 Clothing, 30 Texts, 10 Delicacies – Egyptian Breeches

Fine Works: 30 Texts, 30 Luxuries – Egyptian Cloak

Precious Things: 40 Texts, 30 Delicacies, 20 Luxuries – Egyptian Khopesh (Great Sword)

With all Trade Contracts, you want to unlock the various Trade Posts across Ireland to speed up production of the various Resources. Firstly, reclaim these posts by defeating the enemies guarding them. Secondly, find the deeds to be able to unlock them as a production centre. This will makes sure that the resources will come flooding in at Azar’s store in Dublin. However, you can also find resources in various chests scattered across Ireland.

Travelling across Ireland provides plenty of areas for you to find Irish Resources. It’s also worth pointing out that different Trade Posts focus on one particular type of resource. If there’s a particular resource needed for the item of armour you need, you can always unlock that Trade Post first. Regardless, there’s a natural flow to raiding monasteries, finding Trade Posts, and recouping wealth throughout the different areas of Ireland. You’ll find a few guides on how to unlock Trade Posts and acquiring plenty of Irish Resources in our guides section. But there you go, that’s how you unlock the Valhalla Egyptian Armor set. Have fun!