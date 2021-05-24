The crafting system is fairly intricate in Biomutant, although once you get the hang of it you’ll be dipping in and out of it regularly. Follow our handy guide on how the crafting system works in Biomutant.

How crafting works: Upgrading Gear

First of all, you can’t upgrade your armour or weapons on the move. In order to do this you’ll need to find a settlement with an air balloon floating nearby. These balloons always house the upgrade stations, and you’ll need to climb the rope to the platform in order to use the station.

You can upgrade your gear in two ways: by improving the materials or by upgrading the rarity. The former is usually the cheaper option, but both require a lot of resources to do. Make sure you’re hitting all the Resource Totems you come across and be sure to break down as much useless gear as you can – you won’t need to sell gear to make money as you’ll come across plenty in your travels.

Modifying Armour

You don’t craft armour. Instead, you find it in various locations such as containers and boxes, or will receive full sets of it from the Pling-Plong Booths dotted around (these are telephone boxes to you and me). If you look at the stats you’ll see a section for Add-ons, which usually allow for up to 4 modifications.

The mods themselves are looted from containers or enemies, or bought from brokers. They cost resources to apply, but will increase various stats and attributes once applied. Add whichever mods you like and hit Craft, and you’ll have a stronger piece of gear instantly. You can modify armour for your head, torso, and legs, or both shoulders – but you can’t modify your backpack or facemask. You can also apply similar upgrades to your melee weapons, such as scissor blades, screwdrivers and saw-blades.

Crafting Weapons

Once you start collecting weapons parts you can build your own from scratch. In the Crafting menu on either melee or ranged, select Craft New Weapon and head into the menu.

Melee weapons are easier and require fewer parts. You’ll need a Base, either One-handed Slash (swords, axes and daggers), Two-handed Slash (greatswords or battleaxes), or Crush (hammers and clubs), and a handle. The Base determines the damage type from the five possible elemental modifiers (Fire, Ice, Electricity, Biohazard, or Radiation), and the Handle determines swing speed, overall damage and reach. Once you’ve attached those, you can then add various add-ons to improve damage.

Ranged weapons are a little more involved. The Bases for these can be guns, rifles, auto-rifles, and shotguns. Once again the Base determines the damage type, but you can also add a Stock (for any but the standard handgun), a Grip, a “top-mod” such as a sight to increase lethal range, a magazine to increase ammo capacity and adjust reload speed, and a muzzle which affects rate of fire. Again, each piece added will require resources to attach.

And that’s how crafting works in Biomutant.