Biomutant | How to get the Blaze Gloves

While you can assemble weapons from old toiletries and cleaning implements all day long, Biomutant also has an “unarmed” option for those of you who would rather practice the Way of the Fist as opposed to the Way of the… Sword-made-out-of-old-scrap-and-a-loo-brush. But there aren’t many ways to do serious damage while also still looking good with that technique without investing quite heavily in Strength. However one item will help a lot: the Blaze Gloves – but getting hold of them takes a little while. Read on to find out how to get the Blaze Gloves in Biomutant.

Part one: Get the quest

First of all, you’ll need to progress beyond the first World Eater Boss, at which point you’ll be given the quest to find a merchant named Boom who makes a living selling explosives to anyone who comes asking. It’s not dependant on your Aura being Light or Dark, but simply on you finding him.

Boom’s wagon is parked in a place called Puffduff Bluff, shown below.

Simply wander up to his wagon and make small talk, and he’ll soon start telling you how much he love swatching things explode. He’s a bit twisted, to be honest, as his big ambition is to blow up the whole world, but he’s friendly enough with it.

Part two: Get the ingredients

Boom will tell you that in order to make some cool “boom-sploders” he’ll need a few ingredients. Firsty, some charcoal. He’ll send you off to find a Fixer-upper (which is Biomutant speak for an abandoned house) and will mark it on your map. It’s a little way away and not near any particularly close fast travel points, so run or ride there, taking out whatever enemies come your way.

When you find the house in question, look behind it for some hay piles (and a handy Psi-point shrine), and simply interact with them to set fire to the building.

Now head inside and search through the debris for charcoal. You need three lumps, and will find two downastairs and one upstairs. Once you have them all, fast-travel back to Boom for phase two. Hand him the charcoal and he’ll tell you he needs one more thing to get you sorted out.

Now you’ll need to head to Moog, the Munster-Honter who you will have spent some time with during the first World-Eater quest. You can fast-travel right to him, and after a brief chat, he’ll let you buy some things. In his inventory, you’ll find some pooh. Buy it, and then head straight back to Boom.

Part three: Get the Blaze Gloves

Once Boom has the necessary ingredients, he’ll mix up a batch of saltpeter for his explosives, and as a reward will off you what’s in the case on the back of his wagon. Check it out to find your prize inside.

Now put them on and admire your new prize. If you’ve been using a heavy-hitting sword or hammer, you may find the drop in damage a bit high, but if you’re used to dual-wielding weapons and favour speed over raw damage, they’re a decent weapon. They also have some cool moves and animations, and they work really well with certain clothing sets you’ll find dotted around the world. Oh, and they set things on fire, too, which is always a bonus.

So there you have it, that’s how you get the Biomutant blaze gloves. Enjoy!