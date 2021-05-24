Biomutant | How to get your first mount

There are multiple mounts to be found in Biomutant, from a huge Mekton (mech to you and me), a boat, a mechanical hand – there are even mounts that fly. But how do you get your first mount in Biomutant? Well, it’s actually pretty straightforward. Read on to find out.

First, you’ll need to take your first Tribal Outpost, which for me (siding with the Myriad), was the Murkadorpus Outpost. Once you’ve located it and successfully taken it over for you Tribe, you’ll be able to visit the market. Here, you can either purchase a mount from the Livingthing Broker, or you can accept the side quest to go and capture your own, which is a little more fun.

Simply leave the Outpost on foot and follow the quest marker along the roads until you come across a Gnoat grazing in the tall grass. You can’t just walk up and got on it though. Instead, you need to get it on your side first.

If you look around you’ll see a dark orange bush with a huge nut in the middle. This acorn-like seed is actually a Pip, and is integral to charming any rideable creature you come across. Evade roll through the centre of the bush to collect the Pip, then slowly approach the Gnoat. If you have the Pip, the Interact prompt will appear and you can now ride the beastie.

Any mount you unlock can be made the default summoned mount in the Transport Menu – but be aware there are conditions so summoning any mount, be it organic or mechanical.

So there you go – that’s how you get your first mount in Biomutant.