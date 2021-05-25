Biomutant gameplay is something a lot of people will be interested in, we’re hoping. The game is a brand new IP from a brand new developer, and it’s a fairly big undertaking. We’ve reviewed it and also have some handy guides for you if you get stuck early on. But what if you’re just hearing about it for the first time this week? Well, this video is for you.

A few notes, first of all. Firstly, I don’t like the game as much as Mick does (he reviewed it). Secondly, we have a cockup with our audio setup and the mix is wrong, and wasn’t fixable. Sorry about that, but if you want some pretty extensive Biomutant gameplay, this is still gonna do if for you, we think. If you want a more structured video, check out our video review.

In Mick’s review he said Biomutant is “a game that overreaches early, and spends the rest of its run time trying, mostly successfully, to regain its balance.” I think from this video alone you’ll get the impression I agree with that. He also said “It’s lovely to look at and its world is a joy to explore, boots on the ground, but the combat lacks impact and precision, and technical issues mar the experience.” And to be fair, I agree with that, too!

Biomutant is out now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. This footage was captured on PS5 via backwards compatibility. There’s some hubbub recently about the “next-gen” version of this one, but it ran really well on PS5, but don’t let that stop the internet being angry, right?!