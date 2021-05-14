Guilty Gear Strive second open beta is available now

Bandai Namco has opened the second open beta test for Guilty Gear Strive. This weekend you can play with the full roster, which now includes I-No and Anji Mito who have joined the list of playable characters. During this second beta you can benefit from improved balancing as well as try out a revamped Lobby System. The open beta runs from May 14, 04:00 a.m. BST to May 16, 03:59 p.m. BST.

Here is a list of all the game modes featured in the open beta #2:

Offline Modes:

VS COM / VS 2P

Tutorial Mode

Training Mode

Network Mode:

Online Match.

Player Matches will not be available during the beta test.

In addition to the open beta, two new character starter guides have been released. These new guides showcase new roster additions I-No & Anji Mito. You can watch them here:

The Guilty Gear Strive open beta test is happening from May 14, 04:00 a.m. BST to May 16, 03:59 p.m. BST. You can play on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.