Layers of Fear 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch

Bloober Team has announced that Layers of Fear 2 will be available on Nintendo Switch on May 20, 2021. Co-developed by Dreamloop Games for the Nintendo Switch release, Layers of Fear 2 is a first-person psychological horror game that puts you in the shoes of a Hollywood actor aboard a ocean liner, where an eccentric and mysterious director shoots his new film with you in the lead role.

You can watch the announcement trailer below:

Layers of Fear 2 game features:

Story-Driven Exploration. Explore the bizarre rooms and corridors of the ocean liner. Piece together your past and expose the reason why you have been cast for this film.

Psychological & Psychedelic Horror. Is this all part of the film? Or are your memories playing tricks on you? Your world may change with the slightest of provocations and it's your responsibility to decide what is real.

A Stage On the Sea. The deeper you venture into the bowels of the luxurious ocean liner, the more incredible—and terrifying—the scenes become. What awaits you in the final scene?

Ominous Classical Soundtrack. An original score composed by Arkadiusz Reikowski, conducted by George Strezov, and performed by the Sofia Session Orchestra highlights the disquieting atmosphere aboard the ship.

This sequel to the fan-favorite psychological horror phenomenon is now available to pre-order on the Nintendo eShop. Layers of Fear 2 will launch on Nintendo Switch on May 20, 2021. It is also available to play on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.