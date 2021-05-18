Mass Effect Legendary Edition update released

0 comments
Bioware has released an update for Mass Effect Legendary Edition. The May 17 update included fixes and improvements across all platforms. Here are the details:
General
- Fixed the main issue where the launcher would crash or become unresponsive on Xbox Series X when using a wireless headset.
- Known issue: This can still happen if you enable/disable a headset in the launcher. A future fix will resolve this issue.
- Improved iris shaders for better interaction with light and ambient occlusion.
- Minor calibrations, fixes, and stability improvements.
Mass Effect
- Improved terrain textures.
- Fixed an issue where kills for achievements/trophies weren’t tracking correctly.
Mass Effect & Mass Effect 2
- Resolved an issue where the character code would sometimes not display in the squad menu.
- Improvements to pre-rendered cutscenes to reduce occasional artifacts.
Mass Effect 2
- Improved lighting and shadows in some cinematics.
- Minor visual, rendering, and VFX improvements on some levels.
- Resolved minor text issues with achievements.
Mass Effect 3
- Fixed an issue where kills for achievements/trophies weren’t tracking correctly.
This update for Mass Effect Legendary Edition is available now.