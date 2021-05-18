Mass Effect Legendary Edition update released

Bioware has released an update for Mass Effect Legendary Edition. The May 17 update included fixes and improvements across all platforms. Here are the details:

General

Fixed the main issue where the launcher would crash or become unresponsive on Xbox Series X when using a wireless headset. Known issue: This can still happen if you enable/disable a headset in the launcher. A future fix will resolve this issue.

Improved iris shaders for better interaction with light and ambient occlusion.

Minor calibrations, fixes, and stability improvements.

Mass Effect

Improved terrain textures.

Fixed an issue where kills for achievements/trophies weren’t tracking correctly.

Mass Effect & Mass Effect 2

Resolved an issue where the character code would sometimes not display in the squad menu.

Improvements to pre-rendered cutscenes to reduce occasional artifacts.

Mass Effect 2

Improved lighting and shadows in some cinematics.

Minor visual, rendering, and VFX improvements on some levels.

Resolved minor text issues with achievements.

Mass Effect 3

Fixed an issue where kills for achievements/trophies weren’t tracking correctly.

This update for Mass Effect Legendary Edition is available now.