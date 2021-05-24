New Shadow Warrior 3 trailer is an enemy showcase

Devolver Digital has released a brand new trailer for their upcoming first-person shooter, Shadow Warrior 3, and this time it’s an enemy showcase. Shadow Warrior 3 revamps the enemy hordes for the franchise with original designs, vicious attacks, and gorgeous dismemberment. The new Enemy Showcase video highlights a few of the newcomers that Lo Wang will square off with. We also get a look at their unique attack methods on, above, and even below the ground.

You can see the latest Shadow Warrior 3 trailer here:

In Shadow Warrior 3, players will assume the role of fallen corporate shogun Lo Wang. Together with his former employer turned nemesis turned sidekick Orochi Zilla, he must embark on an improbable mission to recapture an ancient dragon unleashed from its eternal prison. Armed with a punishing mix of blades and bullets, Lo Wang must traverse uncharted parts of the world to track down the dark beast and push the apocalypse back yet again.

Shadow Warrior 3 is launching in 2021. Available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.