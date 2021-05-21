New Shadow Warrior 3 weapons showcase

Devolver Digital has released a new trailer showing off some of the weapons in Shadow Warrior 3. The game is set to be overflowing with high-powered offensive tools; including heavy ordnance, the dynamic katana, and gruesome Gore Weapons. The Weapon Showcase video pulls back the curtain on a few of the weapons at Lo Wang’s disposal. We also get a look at some of the over-the-top upgrades players can level up during the carnage.

Check out the Shadow Warrior 3 weapons trailer here:

In Shadow Warrior 3 fallen corporate shogun Lo Wang and his former employer turned nemesis turned sidekick Orochi Zilla embark on an improbable mission to recapture an ancient dragon they unwillingly unleashed from its eternal prison. Armed with a punishing mix of blades and bullets, Lo Wang must traverse uncharted parts of the world to track down the dark beast and push the apocalypse back yet again. All it will take is the mask of a dead god, a dragon’s egg, a touch of magic, and enough firepower to hold off the impending cataclysm.

Shadow Warrior 3 is launching in 2021. Available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.