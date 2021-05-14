New trailer for Shadow Warrior 3 shows off new mission

Devolver Digital has released a new trailer for Shadow Warrior 3, giving us a sneak peek into a new mission. The new level, called ‘Motoko’s Thunderdome’, plunges Lo Wang into the dynamic depths of Motoko’s caves. Lo Wang battles his way through countless creatures while traversing cavernous arenas. Using all of the new techniques at his disposal, he must grapple out of danger while descending further into chaos. However, the mysterious Motoko assists our hero by summoning explosive lighting attacks capable of blasting enemies into the ether.

You can check out the new trailer for Shadow Warrior 3 here:

In Shadow Warrior 3 fallen corporate shogun Lo Wang and his former employer turned nemesis turned sidekick Orochi Zilla embark on an improbable mission to recapture an ancient dragon they unwillingly unleashed from its eternal prison. Armed with a punishing mix of blades and bullets, Lo Wang must traverse uncharted parts of the world to track down the dark beast and push the apocalypse back yet again. All it will take is the mask of a dead god, a dragon’s egg, a touch of magic, and enough firepower to hold off the impending cataclysm.

Shadow Warrior 3 is expected to release in 2021 on PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows and Xbox One.