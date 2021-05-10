Shadow Warrior 3 gets a new trailer

Devolver Digital has released a new trailer for Shadow Warrior 3. The trailer gives a sneak peek into ‘Doomsday Device’, a newly revealed mission. The trailer features a look at the new mountainside level and the Gassy Obariyon enemy. Also revealed is the new Gore Weapon you can rip from the Obariyon and use for a limited time, the Double Trouble minigun. In addition, the video highlights a key feature of Shadow Warrior 3, the use of environmental traps. These traps can be activated with precise timing to obliterate groups of enemies in their path.

You can watch the new Shadow Warrior 3 trailer here:

In Shadow Warrior 3 fallen corporate shogun Lo Wang and his former employer turned nemesis turned sidekick Orochi Zilla embark on an improbable mission to recapture an ancient dragon they unwillingly unleashed from its eternal prison. Armed with a punishing mix of blades and bullets, Lo Wang must traverse uncharted parts of the world to track down the dark beast and push the apocalypse back yet again. All it will take is the mask of a dead god, a dragon’s egg, a touch of magic, and enough firepower to hold off the impending cataclysm.

Shadow Warrior 3 is expected to release in 2021 on PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows and Xbox One.