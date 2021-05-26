New trailer teases new content coming to Hunt: Showdown

Crytek has today released a new trailer showcasing new content for Hunt: Showdown. Gamers can get a sneak peek at a new map and updates coming to the game in the ‘Dark Sight’ trailer, which also features several easter eggs for eagle-eyed hunters to spot.

You can watch the new Hunt: Showdown trailer here:

This substantial new content is part of an ongoing program of updates to the game, including quality of life upgrades to enhance performance and stability, plus matchmaking improvements to deliver more balanced matches for both newcomers and experienced players alike. Hunt: Showdown has been regularly expanded since launch, and the game now features 30 Legendary Hunters, over 90 Legendary weapons, over 35 tools and consumables, and over 80 guns. The “As The Crow Flies” live event saw the arrival of a new boss, Scrapbeak, in the bayou, and regular releases of DLC packs also serve the game’s growing community, which recently passed the 100,000 member mark on Discord alone.

Fatih Özbayram, Senior Producer, Hunt: Showdown said:

“The response to our “As The Crow Flies” live event was phenomenal. Building on that success, we’re excited to announce that a new live event will come to the game soon, plus a new map which will present Hunters with new challenges and enemies. In addition to creating new content, we’re always looking to improve every aspect of the game to serve our friendly and welcoming community, which continues to grow with every update. There’s never been a better time to play Hunt.”

Hunt: Showdown is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.