Hunt: Showdown adds new event “Desolation’s Wake”

Crytek has announced a new event for Hunt: Showdown called Desolation’s Wake, which will run until May 8th, adding new weapons, boosts, and special rewards, which can be unlocked with Pledge Marks. There’s also a sealed cache with “numerous Pledge Sealed rewards, three Pacts with game-changing Traits, and four new Hunters with collectable Skins”.

“We’re excited to see players dive into Desolations Wake and come up with new ways to play with new Traits and Pacts,” said Scott Lussier, Design Director for Hunt: Showdown. “With Permanent Burn Traits such as Rampage and Remedy triggering Restoration, we’re eager to see players change their tactics and fight it out with two new rifles”.

Check out the latest trailer, below, along with the official word from the press release:

As Desolation settles, Hunters take advantage of a short-lived reprieve. The Statesman arrives with a new arsenal of weapons to embolden Hardin and The Lawful Pact. The Centipede joins the ranks of The Primal Pact to champion nature above all else. To better learn of the Corruption, Bile and Brood join the fight to continue their ghoulish experiments. To gain exclusive new Traits, players can pledge their Hunters to The Death Pact led by Sofia, The Lawful Pact led by Sheriff Hardin, or The Primal Pact led by Felis. Pledge Marks will unlock the Pledge Seals, but won’t be necessary to unlock Pact Traits. The Peacekeeper Trait will unlock the ability to revive teammates at the cost of burning your Health Chunks, while the Berserker Trait will double the damage of all melee attacks. In addition, many other changes, tweaks, and boosts are being introduced, such as inspect animations for Consumables and Tools and increased splash damage to AI. Other major additions are collectable Skin sets for The Statesman, The Centipede, and the Corvid Hunters, Bile and Brood, as well as new Weapons with a variety of ammunition, like the Mako 1895 Carbine and the Caldwell Marathon.

Crytek says that “players can earn Event Points by completing in-game Challenges, interacting with Spine Altars, and more”.

You can check out the full patch notes via this Steam community post.

Hunt: Showdown is out now for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.