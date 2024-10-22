Hunt Showdown 1896 adding Ghost Face Rampage DLC

Crytek has announced a collaboration with Fun World to add the Ghost Face Rampage DLC to Hunt Showdown 1896, just in time for Halloween. The DLC is coming on October 24th, and will cost $9.99/ €9.99 on Steam, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.

The DLC adds one new hunter (surprise, it’s Ghost Face), as well as two new weapons: the Hush (a Frontier 73C Silencer) and Whisper (a Bornheim No.3 Silencer). There’s also a tool (Life Taker knife). The developer and publisher says that the included weapons in the Ghost Face Rampage pack for Hunt Showdown 1896 are silent, “offering players an edge in fast-paced close quarters combat, which Hunt is famous for.”

Check out the new video, showing if all off, below:

The character was designed to fit into the world of the 19th century which Hunt takes place in, so is a unique take on Ghost Face in a never seen before design. This is the first horror collaboration for Hunt: Showdown 1896 and is the perfect accompaniment as the game moves into celebrating the spooky season with its in-game event Harvest of Ghosts which is live until the 25th of November 2024.

Stefan Heinrich, Lead Art Director for Hunt, said: “The character design was interesting to work on as it had to fit into the gritty, dark corners of the 1890s setting that Hunt is famous for. For example, the iconic mask is now a hand-carved wooded mask, weathered and cracked, a tattered battle worn duster replaces the robe and to complete the look, leather holsters and gear have been added, giving him the tools of a 19th Century Hunter while maintaining his iconic style. We hope Ghost Face® & Hunt fans enjoy the new DLC as much as we enjoyed designing it.”

Hunt Showdown 1896 is out now for PC (Steam), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X. You can pre-order the DLC on Steam, now.