Returnal is still on our minds as more of the pod-crew catch up on it, but also, all four of us have played and finished Resident Evil Village, and while we have a 2 hour spoilercast for major spoilers, this is a less-spoilery chat about the game and our overall thoughts.

For some reason, everyone apart from Chris Hyde is playing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla now, so that’s something we need to look into.

Download the MP3, here.