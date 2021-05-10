Tour de France 2021: New My Tour mode revealed

Nacon has revealed the new My Tour mode features in Tour de France 2021. Personalization is now integrated even deeper into the renowned cycling simulator.

You can see a video about the new My Tour mode here:

My Tour mode

Players can create their own competition by selecting stages among the 89 available. Start with a time trial between Changé and Laval, followed by a mountain stage from Cluses to Tignes, and finish with one of the big Classics, such as Paris-Roubaix or Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Choose your dream stages to create a unique competition. You can also choose some rest days to give your riders time to recover.

As well as stages, you can select the participating teams from some of the most famous ones, like Jumbo-Visma, Groupama-FDJ and Ineos Grenadiers, as well as the riders in each team. Finally, the statistics of the biggest champions can be edited and saved in three databases, resulting in even more difficulty tuning options.

Tour de France 2021 Game features

The game thrusts players straight into the thick of the peloton as a rider in one of the top teams. Adapt your strategy to meet your objectives. Join the early breakaway to win the green jersey, excel in the mountain stages by becoming the best climber, or save your energy for the final sprint on the last day to take the iconic yellow jersey.

Multiple improvements and new features have been added, including:

The official route of the Tour de France 2021

A redesign of My Tour mode, with more customisation options and 89 stages available

A new recovery mechanic for added realism

More realistic peloton behaviour

Equipment from a wide range of official brands

Tour de France 2021 will launch on June 3, 2021. Available on PlayStation4, Xbox One and PC. The game is expected to arrive later on PlayStation5 and Xbox Series X|S.