Chivalry 2 will double in size for free, post-launch plans revealed

Tripwire Interactive and Deep Silver have revealed post-launch plans for Chivalry 2. A new developer diary trailer provides an exciting look at in-progress post-launch content first revealed on the PC Gaming Show 2021. Take a tour through the brand-new Team Objective map Galencourt, complete with lavish high medieval times architecture and destroyable ships. Enjoy highlights of what’s to come with new weapons, a new fighting style with mounted horse combat, and more.

Torn Banner Studios CEO & Creative Director Steve Piggott had this to say:

“Chivalry 2 at launch is a foundation. It’s intentionally built to be extended. Post-launch content is something we’re going to be working on for a long time. The game is going to at least double in size for free.”

You can check out the new trailer with Chivalry 2 post-launch updates here:

Chivalry 2 is out now for PC, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.