Chivalry 2 sells over 1 million units in less than 2 months

Tripwire Presents has revealed that Chivalry 2 has sold over 1 million units worldwide since launching on June 8, 2021. This incredible sales milestone marks the first million-unit selling title for publisher, Tripwire Presents. It also takes the throne as developer Torn Banner’s fastest selling title, ever.

This news follows the release of the House Galencourt update, the first in a series of planned free content updates. The update introduced two new maps, a brand-new 3-versus-3 gameplay mode, the return of the popular arrow camera feature from the original Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, over 60 customization options, and more.

The Chivalry 2 community has been active and growing following the title’s launch, with over 8 million hours of playtime logged and over 420 million combatants killed in battle. To-date the most popular subclass amongst players is the Officer and the most popular weapon is of course, the mighty Messer.

Steve Piggott, President of Torn Banner Studios had this to say:

“Despite just launching in June, over a million people across five platforms have already played Chivalry 2, which tells us how much more potential the game has to grow. We are so happy to have brought Chivalry 2’s unique experience of bloody, epic medieval warfare to so many people – and we’re already hard at work expanding the game much, much more.”

About Chivalry 2

Chivalry 2 is a multiplayer first-person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles. Players are thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era from clashing swords and storms of flaming arrows to sprawling castle sieges, and more. Dominate massive battlefields while catapults tear the earth apart as players lay siege to castles, set fire to villages, and slaughter filthy peasants in the return of Team Objective maps.

Improving on the original genre-defining Chivalry: Medieval Warfare in every way, Chivalry 2 invites players to master the blade with an all-new and improved combat system that combines real-time strikes and a free-flowing combo system to speed up the action and let players become a whirlwind of steel on the battlefield. Created with the ability to fight multiple foes in mind, Chivalry 2’s combat mixes the best of both FPS and fighting game genres for an unmatched melee experience.

You can check out our video review of Chivalry 2 here:

Chivalry 2 is available to play on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.