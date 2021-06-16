Codemasters and EA release trailer focusing on new features coming to F1 2021

Codemasters and EA have just released a brand new trailer that focuses on the features coming to F1 2021 when it releases next month. In the trailer, players will see what the narrative-driven mode Breaking Point is all about.

Breaking Point will allows players go from F2 to F1 with one of five established Formula One teams. It features drama on and off the track, focusing on friendships, rivalries, and more. Devon Butler returns from F1 2019, with the rest of the mode being featuring new racers and current drivers.

There’s also a focus on how real-life F1 plays a part. The stats of real-world drivers are updated through the season. The Real-Season Start lets players jump in at any point in the calendar. There’s also a two-player career where friends can compete as a team or against each other. For players wanting to race in the same house, the two-player split screen returns, too.

“F1 2021 is a tour de force offering something for every type of racing fan,” said Lee Mather, Franchise Game Director at Codemasters. “The Features trailer gives an insight into all the exciting innovations that await our players. Whether they want to experience their F1 story in Braking Point or compete with and against friends, F1 2021 is lights-out, the ultimate next-generation racing experience.”

The F1 2021 digital Deluxe Edition includes seven carefully crafted iconic F! drivers for use in MyTeam. These will include legends like Michael Schumacher, Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost. It will also offer 18,000 PitCoins, Breaking Point content (in-game items inspired by the new story), and three day early access. The Standard Edition comes with the Breaking Point Content Pack and 5,000 PitCoins.

You can watch the trailer below to see all the new features coming to F1 2021: