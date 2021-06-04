Guilty Gear Strive gets a new live action trailer

Bandai Namco and Arc Systems Work have released a new live-action trailer for Guilty Gear Strive. In it, they bring together some of the most prominent UK fighting game ambassadors to shed some light on some of the mundane lockdown experiences we have all experienced over the past year.

The trailer features appearances from:

Daisuke Ishiwatari, the creator behind Guilty Gear Strive.

Ketchup & Mustard also known as Ryan and Jake, twin brothers who are best known for their Fighting game commentary and Twitch Channels.

Damascus also known as Samad, an esports host, commentator, event manager, and fighting game specialist.

Tyrant also known as Jonathan, an established fighting game content creator, ambassador, and commentator

You can watch the brand new Guilty Gear Strive trailer here:

Guilty Gear Strive will release on June 11, 2021. It will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. Pre-orders for the Deluxe and Ultimate edition will have Early Access that will start on June 8, 2021.