While there are plenty of collectibles in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the Zurpstones might have you scratching your head. Rift Apart is a relatively straight-forward story driven game, but the side quests can be a little odd. This isn’t a MetroidVania or anything like that, but there are things you need to come back later and do.

Often, the side quests are based around three stages. For example, the tournaments at Zurkie’s aren’t doable all at once. You have to return and finish bronze, silver, and gold, later. Another such mission is the “Help Trudi” optional quest on Sargasso, and this is in three stages.

Find 3 Zurpstones

The Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Zurpstones are fairly easy to spot, since they’re glowing pink flower-plants. You just have to go and speak to the Mort. This is highlighted on the map by a light blue optional quest marker. He’ll ask you to find three Zurpstones to help Trudi, our flying dino friend.

These will show up on the map so you can’t miss them, and often you’ll get more than one per location. Return these first three to the Mort and you’ll be rewarded with some Ranger Boots. Simples, right?

Find More Zurpstones

As a reward for helping them, the Morts will offer you another piece of treasure if you can find more Zurpstones in Rift Apart. The next reward is a Spybot, and you’ll want to get that if you’re after the best weapon in the game: the Ryno.

Now, though, the Morts will offer your Trudi as a ride to scout out the location for more Zurpstones. Again, you can’t really miss them as they are all over the place. But you might notice there are some really strange locations.

How do you get on top of the buildings since you can’t jump off Trudi? You can’t climb either, right? More on that in a moment. For now, grab the ones you can easily attain. You can use Trudi to land at various locations across the map and grab the easy ones.

Also, later you can find an item called the Map-O-Matic, which will be a godsend. This item reveals the location of Gold Bolts, Raritanium, and other treasures on the map. While you can grab a few of the Zurpstones now, we’d suggest you table this. Go and visit Savali, and use our guide to collect all the Lorbs, then come back!

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Zurpstones – Firepower is the answer

During one of the later missions in the game, something will happen regarding Trudi. We won’t spoil it here, obviously, because it’s a really cool part of the game. But once you’ve mopped up things like the Lorbs, and grabbed a load of Gold bolts, come back to Sargasso and go and visit the Mort who first introduces you to Trudi.

This Mort will explain that Trudi has changed, and now she can use firepower. Suddenly it’s like a light bulb will go on in your head. No more will you need to try and climb unassailable buildings. Now you can fly around on Trudi and shoot every Zurpstone at your leisure. It makes it incredibly easy, and you’ll wonder why you bothered to even try and find them before.

So it's a late game thing to complete, but it'll likely net you the last of your spybots, which is vital to unlocking the Ryno.