SEGA unveils new management sim Two Point Campus

SEGA Europe and Two Point Studios have revealed their brand-new management sim Two Point Campus, the sequel to their popular Two Point Hospital. Two Point Campus will be coming to PC and consoles in 2022. Players will be able to create the campus of their dreams and shape the lives of students.

Building and running a campus environment will be the focus. Every decision made shapes the lives of students and staff that are hired. For the first time ever, players can build outside, with dorms, pathways, and hedgerows all available. It’ll feature an easy-to-use creative tool set to help create new buildings and surroundings. Two Point Campus won’t just be about building your college grounds. The people of Two Point County have different priorities when it comes to education. Students will be able to take part in jousting at Knight School, improve their gastronomy skills by making gigantic pizzas.

Players will need to nurture their students’ education. Explore personalities, build friendships, and balance schoolwork with fun stuff like going to gigs and playing sports. “We hope that the incredible Two Point community will love all the new creative freedom that Two Point Campus will bring and that new players will be intrigued by its setting and the quirky world we’re trying to build, packed with our trademark humour and charm”, said Gary Carr, Co-founder and Creative Director at Two Point Studios.