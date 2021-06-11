The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes launch date revealed

Bandai Namco has revealed House of Ashes, the brand-new game in The Dark Pictures Anthology, will launch on October 22, 2021. The game will be available on PlayStation4, PlayStation5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. Experience moments of tension and terror alone in single-player mode, with your friends through 2 player online shared story, or with up to 5 players in the couch-friendly movie night mode.

You can see the launch trailer revealing more about the underworld story of House of Ashes here:

The game takes place in Iraq in 2003. In the shadow of the Zagros mountains, a military unit comes under fire from Iraqi forces. The resulting firefight causes an earth tremor where both sides fall into the ruins of a buried Sumerian temple. With all communication severed, our protagonists are trapped in a terrifying underworld they must navigate to escape. However, they are unaware that something ancient and evil has awakened and has found a new prey to hunt.

The survivors now face horrific discoveries and impossible decisions as they strive to escape the terrifying threat they awakened. Will they each prioritize their own survival, or put aside their fears and personal rivalries to fight together as one against these underworld monsters?

House of Ashes is the latest addition to The Dark Pictures Anthology, alongside Man of Medan and Little Hope. The Dark Pictures Anthology is a series of stand-alone, branching cinematic horror games, designed to present a new terrifying experience on a regular basis. Each game is unconnected and will feature a brand-new story, setting as well as a new cast of characters.

House of Ashes will launch on October 22, 2021. Available on PlayStation4, PlayStation5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.