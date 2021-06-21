The O2 comes to Fortnite Creative in new interactive music experience

O2, Epic Games, and Island Records have today announced that London’s The O2 is now available to explore in the world’s biggest game, Fortnite, within Fortnite Creative. This week-long celebration of the popular entertainment venue will culminate with a unique performance by Leicester group easy life. The group will be the first UK act to ever play a set in Fortnite Creative.

O2 customers will have the chance to win exclusive rewards in the Priority app. These rewards will include tickets to future easy life shows at O2 venues. Fans will be able to enjoy tracks from easy life’s debut album ‘life’s a beach’. The alt-pop quintet will also perform a unique interactive musical experience inside The O2 in Fortnite Creative.

The O2 x easy life partnership will provide players and music lovers with a range of unique and interactive musical experiences. Users will enjoy several exciting gameplay additions inside the virtual venue. These include exploring a vast new space packed with hidden rooms, backstage areas, and the O2 Blueroom, where players can unlock the Squeezy Life Spray and a Lobby Track created by Fortnite and easy life.

More than just a gig

The band’s music and lyrics will influence the world around players during the performance. During the show, attendees will be transported to six unique areas, inspired by different tracks from ‘life’s a beach’. These areas are pulled straight from the imagination of easy life themselves.

The unmissable mainstage performance itself starts Thursday, June 24 at 20:30 BST. Players will be able to access and enjoy the gig with friends until 23.59 BST, Sunday, June 27. The full performance will be posted to easy life’s YouTube channel from Monday, June 28 too.

Nate Nanzer, Head of Global Partnerships at Epic Games had this to say:

“We were thrilled when we were approached with the idea to bring The O2, one of the most iconic entertainment venues on the planet, to Fortnite Creative. We’re always looking for exciting and authentic experiences to bring to our players, and we can’t wait for them to get hands-on with this interactive musical journey. We’re excited to have the UK’s breakout band easy life perform in the game, and we think our players are really going to love exploring all that The O2 has to offer in Fortnite Creative over the next week.”

The O2 is now available to explore within Fortnite Creative.