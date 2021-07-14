Announcing Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, a new platform fighting game featuring fan-favorite Nickelodeon characters, has been announced for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Battle online and via local multiplayer for up to four players this Fall.
You can watch the announcement trailer here:
Developed in conjunction with Ludosity and Fair Play Labs, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is the ultimate Nickelodeon fighting game fans have been waiting for. Choose from an array of the most iconic characters from Nickelodeon’s huge roster of beloved franchises, including:
- SpongeBob SquarePants
- The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
- Hey Arnold!
- Invader Zim
- Danny Phantom
- The Loud House
- Aaahh!!! Real Monsters
- Rugrats, and more.
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl key features
- All-Star Cast. Fan-favorite characters from the Nickelodeon cartoon universe are here and each fighter delivers a unique move-set and playstyle to master as you try to send your foes flying off the level to win.
- 20 Nickelodeon-Themed Levels. Battle across a variety of stages inspired by iconic Nickelodeon universes, including Jellyfish Fields from SpongeBob SquarePants, TMNT’s Technodrome, and more.
- Single-player & Multiplayer Game Modes. Challenge your skills against the AI, or face off in competitive online and local multiplayer for up to four players.
- Bonus Content. Unlock advanced moves unique to each character’s personality and more in the in-game Gallery.
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl launches Fall 2021 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.