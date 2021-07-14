Announcing Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, a new platform fighting game featuring fan-favorite Nickelodeon characters, has been announced for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Battle online and via local multiplayer for up to four players this Fall.

You can watch the announcement trailer here:

Developed in conjunction with Ludosity and Fair Play Labs, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is the ultimate Nickelodeon fighting game fans have been waiting for. Choose from an array of the most iconic characters from Nickelodeon’s huge roster of beloved franchises, including:

SpongeBob SquarePants

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Hey Arnold!

Invader Zim

Danny Phantom

The Loud House

Aaahh!!! Real Monsters

Rugrats, and more.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl key features

All-Star Cast. Fan-favorite characters from the Nickelodeon cartoon universe are here and each fighter delivers a unique move-set and playstyle to master as you try to send your foes flying off the level to win.

Fan-favorite characters from the Nickelodeon cartoon universe are here and each fighter delivers a unique move-set and playstyle to master as you try to send your foes flying off the level to win. 20 Nickelodeon-Themed Levels. Battle across a variety of stages inspired by iconic Nickelodeon universes, including Jellyfish Fields from SpongeBob SquarePants, TMNT’s Technodrome, and more.

Battle across a variety of stages inspired by iconic Nickelodeon universes, including Jellyfish Fields from SpongeBob SquarePants, TMNT’s Technodrome, and more. Single-player & Multiplayer Game Modes. Challenge your skills against the AI, or face off in competitive online and local multiplayer for up to four players.

Challenge your skills against the AI, or face off in competitive online and local multiplayer for up to four players. Bonus Content. Unlock advanced moves unique to each character’s personality and more in the in-game Gallery.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl launches Fall 2021 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.