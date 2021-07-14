0 comments

Announcing Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

by on July 14, 2021
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, a new platform fighting game featuring fan-favorite Nickelodeon characters, has been announced for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Battle online and via local multiplayer for up to four players this Fall.

Developed in conjunction with Ludosity and Fair Play Labs, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl is the ultimate Nickelodeon fighting game fans have been waiting for.  Choose from an array of the most iconic characters from Nickelodeon’s huge roster of beloved franchises, including:

  • SpongeBob SquarePants
  • The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
  • Hey Arnold!
  • Invader Zim
  • Danny Phantom
  • The Loud House
  • Aaahh!!! Real Monsters
  • Rugrats, and more.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl key features

  • All-Star Cast.  Fan-favorite characters from the Nickelodeon cartoon universe are here and each fighter delivers a unique move-set and playstyle to master as you try to send your foes flying off the level to win.
  • 20 Nickelodeon-Themed Levels.  Battle across a variety of stages inspired by iconic Nickelodeon universes, including Jellyfish Fields from SpongeBob SquarePants, TMNT’s Technodrome, and more.
  • Single-player & Multiplayer Game Modes.  Challenge your skills against the AI, or face off in competitive online and local multiplayer for up to four players.
  • Bonus Content.  Unlock advanced moves unique to each character’s personality and more in the in-game Gallery.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl launches Fall 2021 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

