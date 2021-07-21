Announcing the first Guilty Gear Strive season pass character

Bandai Namco has announced the first season pass character for Guilty Gear Strive. Goldlewis Dickinson, the first Secretary of Defense and active soldier of the United States will be available starting July 27. A jazz aficionado, Goldlewis possesses very strong decision-making and leadership skills that he puts to good use in maintaining the stability and the influence of the United States.

You can watch the brand new Guilty Gear Strive character trailer here:

Goldlewis will be available for players who own the Guilty Gear Strive Season Pass 1 starting July 27. The character will be available for individual purchase PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on July 30.

Sean Smith reviewed Guilty Gear Strive. Here’s what he had to say:

In terms of its looks, gameplay and daring choice to mix up the mechanics, Guilty Gear Strive is a real triumph for Arc System Works. The developer is fast becoming the gold standard of the genre. It is going to be extremely fun to see how it plays out in coming months. There’s a five character and two stage rollout of DLC on the horizon, as well as the e-sport tournaments that will feature it heavily. Invest in a decent arcade stick and a set of headphones that allows one to crank up the face-melting soundtrack, and get ready to rock out.

Guilty Gear Strive is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC.