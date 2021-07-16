EA Sports PGA Tour will include 150th Open Championship

Today, Electronic Arts and The R&A announced their plans to celebrate the Open Championship’s 150th edition in EA Sports PGA Tour. The Open Championship – Golf’s original Championship – will be played on the ‘Home of Golf,’ the Old Course. This will be featured in high fidelity through the return of the storied St Andrews Links golf course. EA Sports PGA Tour is scheduled to release in Spring 2022.

Taking historical inspiration

Electronic Arts has been inspired by the rich history of The Open and this historic 150th championship with EA Sports PGA Tour. They will take inspiration from the history of EA Sports itself. In particular their history of making golf video games since 1990, and what that could mean for the next-gen installment. As expected, you can look forward to playing the Old Course at St Andrews Links. However, EA Sports PGA Tour players can also look forward to the return of the three-click swing. Analogue swing controls will also be making a return. We can also expect brand-new swing mechanics, which will be detailed further in the coming months.

If you can’t wait for EA Sports PGA Tour and the 150th Open

However, if you want to experience PGA Tour golf gaming right now, check out our review of PGA Tour 2K21 here. Chris White had this to say:

PGA Tour 2K21 has the best gameplay in any golf game yet, giving you complete control over every shot. There’s also plenty of help for newbies, and myriad options for the more experienced to get plenty out of. The career mode has some of the prettiest official courses and PGA pros to compete against, but it’s not as fleshed out as you may think. Personally, I don’t think it matters. I had tons of fun competing against the world’s best, and the presentation and simplistic flow of the career made it easy to get on with, and, more importantly, enjoy.

