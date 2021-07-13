Granblue Fantasy: Versus final character, Seox is available now

XSEED Games today announced that the final Granblue Fantasy: Versus character pass 2 fighter, Seox, is now available on PlayStation 4 and Windows PC via Steam. You can watch the character trailer introducing Seox:

Seox is available individually and as part of the Character Pass 2 DLC bundle. The bundle includes:

Playable character “Seox”

1 Lobby Avatar

1 Star Character Icon

2 additional RPG Mode Quests

Players on PS4 will also receive:

GBVS SSR Character Weapon Draw Ticket

Seox’s Sticker

Seox, sixth of the Eternals and master of the claw, strikes down his opponents with unrivaled speed. Marred by fate, he dons many masks, both physical and emotional, to obscure his true feelings. But this won’t stop him from pressing forward on his journey of atonement. He would venture to the ends of the skies, so long as he is one day able to reunite with the person he holds dear.

Sean Smith reviewed Granblue Fantasy: Versus and had this to say about the game:

Producing a tie-in that is stylistically completely at odds with a role-playing game as hugely successful as Granblue Fantasy is a big gamble. Konami and Squaresoft are past offenders – witness the horror of Castlevania Judgement and Ehrgeiz – but boot up Versus and you feel that this bold step will payoff twofold. On one hand, the fan service, interesting storylines, RPG-lite elements and the ability to control beloved characters in a new setting will draw in the core fanbase. There is also definite scope for future DLC, make no mistake. But the real success here is that this feels like the start of a special new fighting franchise for the company, to join their duo of heavy hitters in Guilty Gear and Blazblue. In short, it’s an absolute triumph.

Granblue Fantasy: Versus is available to play on PS4 and PC.