Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends coming to Disney+

A brand new series aimed at pre-schoolers called ‘Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends’ is coming to Disney+ on July 21. This will be the first time Marvel has aimed a show at pre-schoolers and their families, and looks set to be great fun. Along with Spider-Man, Ghost-Spider and Miles Morales are also set to feature.

In the series, children will learn the values of friendship and working as a team. Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends will be filled with exciting stories that will be relatable for the younger children, such as teamwork, co-operation, and problem-solving. To support the release, Marvel is releasing a range of products from action figures to apparel. Pre-schoolers will be able to immerse themselves in the series thanks to collaborations with LEGO, Hasbro, KidDesigns, and many more. These toys are set to release in August 2021.

Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends is Executive Produced by Alan Fine (Marvel’s The Avengers), Joe Quesada (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble), Dan Buckley (Marvel’s Spider-Man), Cort Lane (Ultimate Spider-Man), and Eric Radomski (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble).