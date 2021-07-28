Project Zero Maiden of Black Water is coming to consoles and PC

Koei Tecmo Europe has unveiled the release date for their Japanese horror-adventure title, Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water. Horror fans will be able to get their hands on this spine-chilling title when it launches on October 28, 2021. The game will be available across Europe on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam. Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water is an enhanced version of the 2014 Wii U release of the same name. Now players on all platforms can enjoy this unique horror experience.

You can watch the launch trailer here:

Project Zero Maiden of Black Water story

Players will step into the shoes of Yuri Kozukata, Ren Hojo, and Miu Hinasaki as they venture up the eerie Mt. Hikami in the hopes of finding those that have previously disappeared. To help them overcome the malevolent spirits housed in the mountain’s waters, they will have to master the Camera Obscura. This is a unique camera that can deal damage to ghosts upon taking a photo. Each successful shot will cause a spirit to emit Spirit Fragments and if players are able to capture an image of the ghost and these mysterious fragments in the same frame, they will unleash a high-damage Fatal Frame attack.

Upgrading the camera’s parts, such as equipping a stronger lens or changing out the film, allows more powerful images to be taken, giving players more protection as they venture further up the mountain. When a ghost has been defeated, the camera is able to perform the Glancing ability to uncover the ghost’s past – helping to uncover the truth behind the disappearances on the mountain.

New Photo Mode

New to this enhanced version is a brand-new Photo Mode. In this mode, players can use any character or any ghost from their adventure, position them on a background of their choice, and add a variety of effects (from lens type, frame choice, focus, etc) to make the perfect scary photo. Costumes and accessories have also been added including the ‘Punk Ensemble’, ‘Cutesy Goth Ensemble (Black)’, ‘Swimsuit (Blue)’, and the ‘Triathlon Suit’ for Yuri; the ‘Miku Hinasaki Outfit (The Tormented)’, ‘Cutesy Goth Ensemble (White)’, ‘Swimsuit (Yellow)’, and the ‘Swimsuit (Pink)’ for Miu; and the ‘Groom’s Outfit’ for Ren.

Project Zero: Maiden of Black Water will launch on October 28, 2021. Available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam.