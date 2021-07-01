Warframe DLC ‘Sisters of Parvos’ announced

Warframe has today announced that a brand new game update called ‘Sisters of Parvos’ will be launching on July 6 across all platforms. A new trailer was released to show off gameplay from the update.

The new Corpus Lich System will provide active players with additional boss battles and rewards. The newest Warframe called Yareli will be one of the most accessible Warframes released. It’ll offer players a quick but fun path to acquire.

Digital Extremes will also release an optional Supporter Pack. This pack will be available to purchase for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

What’s the story?

The Vala storyline will continue with the Corpus expansion led by Parvos Granum. Parvos has built a new line of enemies. This sisterhood of elite huntresses live and die by his commands. Tenno must stop the Sisters of Parvos and their evil robotic hounds whatever it takes.

Players will be able to run-and-gun or hack-and-slash their way through the Corpus Lich System to unlock additional loot. Additionally, players will have to protect the vulnerable Ventkids in the hub world of Fortuna.Yareli is a legend in Fortuna, and players will be able to unlock her Blueprint by collecting comic-book pages for the Ventkids by completing K-Drive challenges in the Orb Vallis.

Mick recently reviewed Warframe on PS5 and had the following to say:

After almost 8 years, it’s hard to sell Warframe to anyone who’s simply not interested. Most people who were going to try it likely will have by now, but it’s also difficult not to recommend it on PS5 to anyone who likes sci-fi settings, frenetic action, and deep, engrossing RPG mechanics. It’s an extraordinarily well-made game that shows no signs of slowing down, and which performs very, very well on PS5. Yes, it’s dense and almost certainly worth avoiding if you prefer your action be simple and straightforward. Otherwise, give it a go. After all, it’s free anyway.