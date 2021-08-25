Baldo and Asphalt 8 coming to Apple Arcade

This Friday sees the launch of Asphalt 8: Airborne and Baldo: The Guardian Owls on Apple Arcade. Racing enthusiasts can jump into the driver seat of the highly-rated game, Asphalt 8: Airborne from Gameloft. For players looking for more of an adventure, look no further than Baldo: The Guardian Owls, from indie Italian developer NAPS team. Inspired by Studio Ghibli and Zelda, this is an action-adventure game with puzzles, exploration, and combat, all set in a beautifully crafted hand-drawn world.

Baldo: The Guardian Owls

Embark on a journey into a magical land full of mysteries to unravel. Players will face challenging puzzles and explore intricate dungeons in a breathtaking open-world setting. Discover new towns, fight ferocious foes, locate hidden temples, and collect magical objects and powerful new weapons. Meet a host of quirky and unforgettable characters as you decipher a cryptic prophecy and thwart destiny.

Asphalt 8: Airborne

Players can master their driving skills, gathering the greatest vehicle collection and fully upgrading their rides. The game features more than 240+ official speed machines: Ferrari, Ducati, Lamborghini, McLaren, Bugatti, Mercedes, Audi, Ford, Chevrolet. Interactions between the vehicles, environments, and tracks are a fully physics-based experience. Players can feel the thrill of gravity-defying racing across 50+ high-speed tracks. Players can participate in limited-time events to stack up amazing & exclusive rewards and try out 400+ career events, 1,500 car mastery challenges, 6 unique game modes, and an endless stream of single-player content.

Baldo and Asphalt 8 are coming to Apple Arcade on Friday, August 27, 2021.