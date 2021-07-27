Coming soon to Apple Arcade

This Friday, Apple Arcade is launching Detonation Racing, a bombastic racing game. Detonation Racing is an intense ride that will have you dropping a nuclear-powered submarine onto the track just to leave your competition in the dust. From the creators of Forza Street and Hot Wheels id, Detonation Racing is a thrilling racing experience that is easy to pick up and play either solo, online, or locally with friends and family. Players will race against a vibrant, stylized art style background with the environment rigged to blow up, collapse, and burst into flames at the least convenient moments.

For arcade racing enthusiasts, there’s also the highly-rated title, Asphalt 8: Airborne, coming soon to the service. Players can master their driving skills, gathering the greatest vehicle collection and fully upgrading their rides. The game features more than 240+ official speed machines: Ferrari, Ducati, Lamborghini, McLaren, Bugatti, Mercedes, Audi, Ford, Chevrolet. Interactions between the vehicles, environments and tracks are a fully physics-based experience with players feeling the thrill of gravity-defying racing across 50+ high-speed tracks. Players can participate in limited-time events to stack up amazing & exclusive rewards and try out 400+ career events, 1,500 car mastery challenges, 6 unique game modes, and an endless stream of single-player content.

Apple Arcade also announced that Baldo, from indie Italian development studio NAPS team, will be arriving on August 27. The studio took inspiration from Studio Ghibli and Zelda, delivering an action-adventure game with puzzles, exploration, and combat, all set in a beautifully crafted hand-drawn open world. Traveling around the world, Baldo will interact with many weird and funny characters scattered everywhere, to complete the main story quest and many other sidequests.