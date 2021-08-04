Huntdown gets physical launch and Collector’s Edition makes a comeback

Easy Trigger Games and Coffee Stain Publishing have announced the launch date of a premium boxed edition of Huntdown as well as the second run of Huntdown’s Collector’s Edition. Both the premium boxed and Collector’s Editions will be available on PS4 and Nintendo Switch worldwide.

Announced at Limited Run Games’ show #LRG3 in June 2021, the Huntdown Collector’s Edition sold out in under 12 hours. Following its meteoric critical success, with a rating of 85 on Metacritic, and nominations for both SXSW and DreamHack awards, the cult classic is opening pre-orders of a further 2000 units of the Collectors Edition on August 10, 2021 for fans to grab before they sell out once more.

Huntdown takes the old school arcade shooter genre to the modern era, with players battling through a dystopian, cyberpunk future as one of three unique bounty hunters. With both Story and Arcade modes to tackle, players pump lead and thousands of one-liners into criminals alone or in pairs, as they traverse the beautifully hand painted 16-bit pixel art backdrop.

Huntdown Collector’s Edition

The Collector’s Edition comes packed in a fittingly Retro big box PC case, filled to the brim with exclusive content. This includes:

A limited-edition John Sawyer action figure,

The synth-pumping soundtrack on cassette tape,

Four authentic gang cloth patches,

A gorgeous 56-page art book,

A huge, double-sided poster,

An instruction booklet

Three button pins.

This will be available for both the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch versions of the game on August 10, 2021.

Huntdown premium boxed version

A premium boxed version of the game is also being released on October 14, 2021 for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. This version will feature the instruction booklet and three button pins from the Collector’s Edition.

Huntdown is also taking the old school arcade action to players in Asia. Clear River Games is partnering with Epicsoft Asia to localize and release the retail boxed versions in Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong. Indie publisher Beep will release the boxed versions in Japan.

Huntdown is also out now digitally on Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox One, PS4, Switch and Mobile.