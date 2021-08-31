Lego Star Wars Battles coming soon exclusively to Apple Arcade

Warner Bros. Games, The Lego Group and Lucasfilm Games today announced Lego Star Wars Battles, a new, action strategy game, is coming soon exclusively to Apple Arcade. Apple Arcade is Apple’s popular game subscription service that offers unlimited access all without ads or in-app purchases. The game blends iconic Lego Star Wars characters, vehicles, and locations with real-time, one-versus-one multiplayer battles.

Lego Star Wars Battles allows players to mix and match characters and vehicles from all eras of the Star Wars galaxy to create unstoppable squads. Strategy is required to deploy troops and build Lego towers on the battlefield as they attempt to destroy their opponent’s base. Players will master both sides of the Force with a deck of light side and dark side armies, each with their own play style.

Jason Avent, Studio Head, TT Games Brighton had this to say:

“Our team has been working to bring mobile players a new and wholly original LEGO Star Wars experience, exclusively on Apple Arcade. Lego Star Wars Battles blends real-time multiplayer matches, striking visuals and the charm of Lego Star Wars in fun, fast-paced gameplay.”

The game features characters and locales from all Star Wars eras. Players can collect iconic heroes and villains such as:

Luke Skywalker

Rey

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Boba Fett

Darth Vader

Players can also collect a variety of vehicles from AT-ATs to TIE bombers and even the Millennium Falcon. As players progress and level up, they will unlock different arenas based on familiar Star Wars locales. These include Scarif, Naboo, Hoth, Endor, Geonosis, and more.

Playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, the game will be available exclusively on Apple Arcade.