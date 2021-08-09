Xbox announce the gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream

Xbox has today announced the gamescom 2021 Xbox Stream, which will take place live on August 24 at 10:00am PT/6:00pm BST/7:00pm CEST. This year gamescom will be a 100% virtual experience. Gamers can tune in via YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook Gaming to learn more about the upcoming games lineup.

The team promises in-depth updates from some of their previously announced Xbox Game Studios titles. In addition, we can expect to see updates from third-party partners, including titles coming to Xbox this holiday, upcoming releases to Xbox Game Pass, and much more.

For all the latest Xbox gamescom 2021 news, head over to Xbox Wire.