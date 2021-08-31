Xbox becomes Official Gaming Partner of the England Football teams

The Football Association (The FA) has today announced that Xbox will become the Official Gaming Partner of the England National Teams. The partnership extends across the Lionesses, eLions, and the Three Lions, as well as Wembley Stadium connected by EE and St George’s Park.
You can watch the official announcement trailer here:
The partnership is a celebration of the driving principle of inclusivity in play shared by both Xbox and The FA. Xbox has long championed the importance of gaming being inclusive, accessible, and safe for all. The FA has a continued commitment to ensuring that all football participants in England have a great experience regardless of gender, sexuality, ethnicity, ability, faith or age. This shared vision to welcome all players is expressed in the newly announced partnership’s message: When Everybody Plays, We All Win.
Marcos Waltenberg, Director of Global Xbox Partnerships had this to say:
“At Xbox we strive to remove barriers and to empower people to experience the joy of play: millions of people around the world find common ground and connect through playing games, as they do with football. In The FA we see a tremendous organization which has the same drive and ambition to empower people as we do at Xbox. Through our partnership we aim to bring further value to the England Football Teams and power the dreams of players and fans everywhere.”
The partnership was unveiled before the England Men’s squad’s first training session at St. George’s Park since the summer tournament, and ahead of the qualifying match against Hungary on September 2. It sees Xbox committing to a grassroots gaming campaign with The FA, bringing exciting experiences for football and gaming fans across the nation.
More details of upcoming activities and how fans can get involved with the journey will be announced soon.