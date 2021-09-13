F1 2021 gets a free update

Codemasters and Electronic Arts Inc. today released a new F1 2021 update trailer packed with information on all the upcoming free content and updates. The highlight is the addition of Portimao, home of the Portuguese Grand Prix, available from today to all players. Also available is the updated vehicle performance, reflecting the 2021 season more closely and the Aston Martin safety car, complementing the existing Mercedes AMG GT R.

You can watch the latest F1 2021 update trailer here:

Portimao is the first of three circuits added to the F1 calendar for the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship. The free update allows players to re-write history following Lewis Hamilton’s win in May. Imola, home to Max Verstappen’s first win of the season, will be available in October, followed by Jeddah in November ahead of its debut as the season’s penultimate race. F1 2021 will also include several updates throughout the remainder of the F1 and F2 season.

F1 2021 update timings

From September 13, 2021 Updated Car Performances Portimao New Aston Martin Safety Car Free Trial on Xbox & PlayStation

October 2021 Imola F1 Sports Update

November 2021 Jeddah Street Circuit F2 2021 Season



Paul Jeal, F1 Senior Franchise Director at Codemasters had this to say:

“We’re thrilled to finally release our first free circuit and update our players on what’s to come in the months ahead. Our players have let us know how excited they are to experience the new 2021 season circuits, and Jeddah will be a highlight releasing a few weeks before it makes its F1 debut in December.”

Xbox and PlayStation players can also try F1 2021 for free with a trial available now to download via the respective digital stores. The trial allows players to sample the opening of Braking Point alongside a Grand Prix at Monza and the opening weekend for My Team.

F1 2021 is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.