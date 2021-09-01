Layton’s Mystery Journey, Lego Star Wars & more coming to Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade has announced the latest games coming soon to the platform, including Layton’s Mystery Journey, Lego Star Wars Battles, Zen Pinball Party and MasterChef: Let’s Cook! In addition to these fun titles, the highly popular Crossy Road will also be coming soon to the service. This adorable endless arcade hopper challenges players to cross a road bustling with traffic and obstacles.
Coming Soon to Apple Arcade
Lego Star Wars Battles from TT Games Brighton and Warner Bros. Games, in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. Players will master both sides of the Force as they lead their favorite Lego Star Wars characters into real-time, one-versus-one multiplayer battles. Players will mix and match characters and vehicles from all eras of the Star Wars galaxy to create unstoppable armies. Strategy is required to deploy troops and build Lego towers on the battlefield. Destroy your opponent’s base either using a deck of light side or dark side armies, each with their own play style.
Featuring content across the saga, players can collect iconic heroes and villains such as:
- Luke Skywalker
- Rey
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Boba Fett
- Darth Vader
Players can also collect a variety of vehicles from AT-ATs to TIE bombers, and even the Millennium Falcon. As players progress and level up, they will unlock different arenas based on familiar Star Wars locales, including Scarif, Naboo, Hoth, Endor, Geonosis, and more.
Launching this Friday
- Zen Pinball Party. The ultimate pinball experience. Carefully crafted tables are inspired by some of the biggest brands from DreamWorks Animation and Hasbro, as well as popular classic pinball themes. Players will challenge their friends and family for the highest score on fun and unique tables featuring Trolls, Kung-Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, My Little Pony, Theatre of Magic, Attack from Mars, and much more.
- MasterChef: Let’s Cook! This game challenges players to slice, prepare, plate, and serve delicious dishes in a fun, unique and fast-paced cooking competition. Inspired by the world-renowned TV show. Players will showcase their cooking abilities to become the number one chef as they are matched with other players around the world. They’ll choose their ingredients, then carve and cook them into delectable dishes to be served with style in fun mini-games. The MasterChef jury will evaluate their dish based on their performance and speed. Players will complete and unlock new recipes, challenges, and mini-games along their cooking journey. The game will also be updated with weekly shows that are in-game events based on specific themes such as Gourmet Burger Show and Spooky Show, among many others. Discover new creative recipes themed to different seasons and events each week.
- Layton’s Mystery Journey. Join Katrielle Layton in the heart of London, as she becomes embroiled in a casual, comical, quizzical quest, which has its roots in her search for her missing father, Professor Hershel Layton. Players will be whisked around London’s famous landmarks, from the Houses of Parliament to Tower Bridge. Follow Kat on her trusty bicycle, solving case after unlikely case, until she unwittingly uncovers the Millionaires’ Conspiracy.