Layton’s Mystery Journey, Lego Star Wars & more coming to Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade has announced the latest games coming soon to the platform, including Layton’s Mystery Journey, Lego Star Wars Battles, Zen Pinball Party and MasterChef: Let’s Cook! In addition to these fun titles, the highly popular Crossy Road will also be coming soon to the service. This adorable endless arcade hopper challenges players to cross a road bustling with traffic and obstacles.

Coming Soon to Apple Arcade

Lego Star Wars Battles from TT Games Brighton and Warner Bros. Games, in collaboration with Lucasfilm Games. Players will master both sides of the Force as they lead their favorite Lego Star Wars characters into real-time, one-versus-one multiplayer battles. Players will mix and match characters and vehicles from all eras of the Star Wars galaxy to create unstoppable armies. Strategy is required to deploy troops and build Lego towers on the battlefield. Destroy your opponent’s base either using a deck of light side or dark side armies, each with their own play style.

Featuring content across the saga, players can collect iconic heroes and villains such as:

Luke Skywalker

Rey

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Boba Fett

Darth Vader

Players can also collect a variety of vehicles from AT-ATs to TIE bombers, and even the Millennium Falcon. As players progress and level up, they will unlock different arenas based on familiar Star Wars locales, including Scarif, Naboo, Hoth, Endor, Geonosis, and more.

Launching this Friday