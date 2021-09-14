Modding support comes to Deep Rock Galactic plus a teaser for Update 35

Modding support has been added for Deep Rock Galactic, a long-awaited and highly anticipated feature from the community. Ghost Ship Games has partnered with Mod.io to bring a fully comprehensive modding interface. They have been working with the community to make sure that every element of the system ensures that modding is implemented fairly for everyone; from the most hardcore to casual players of the game. In addition, Ghost Ship has confirmed Update 35 will be its biggest update ever, and they shared a few teasers for what is coming.

Deep Rock Galactic modding features

Easy mod browsing and installation through the Mod.io platform. There are three categories of mods, which determine whether players can receive regular progression rewards on modded servers. Sandbox, Approved, and Verified will all be clearly tagged and also have a detailed description of each category and what they entail.

Clear tags for modded servers so players will clearly know if a server is using mods, and which mods it’s using.

The interface will also include a system for handling activation and deactivation mods easily and quickly. This means players don’t need to worry about deactivating Approved mods when trying to join a server that doesn’t have them installed.

In addition, if players want to join a modded server, but don’t have those mods installed, they will be automatically downloaded.

Update 35

Update 35 will be the largest update the game’s received to date. Here is a look at the new weapons that have been confirmed.

The LOK-1 Smart Rifle

The Corrosive Sludge Pump

The ‘Hurricane’ Guided Rocket System

The DRAK-25 Plasma Carbine

There are many more details to be announced, watch this space.

Deep Rock Galactic is out now. The game is available to play on Xbox One and PC.