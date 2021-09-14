Modding support comes to Deep Rock Galactic plus a teaser for Update 35

Modding support has been added for Deep Rock Galactic, a long-awaited and highly anticipated feature from the community. Ghost Ship Games has partnered with Mod.io to bring a fully comprehensive modding interface. They have been working with the community to make sure that every element of the system ensures that modding is implemented fairly for everyone; from the most hardcore to casual players of the game. In addition, Ghost Ship has confirmed Update 35 will be its biggest update ever, and they shared a few teasers for what is coming.
Deep Rock Galactic modding features
- Easy mod browsing and installation through the Mod.io platform. There are three categories of mods, which determine whether players can receive regular progression rewards on modded servers.
- Sandbox, Approved, and Verified will all be clearly tagged and also have a detailed description of each category and what they entail.
- Clear tags for modded servers so players will clearly know if a server is using mods, and which mods it’s using.
- The interface will also include a system for handling activation and deactivation mods easily and quickly. This means players don’t need to worry about deactivating Approved mods when trying to join a server that doesn’t have them installed.
- In addition, if players want to join a modded server, but don’t have those mods installed, they will be automatically downloaded.
Update 35
Update 35 will be the largest update the game’s received to date. Here is a look at the new weapons that have been confirmed.
The LOK-1 Smart Rifle
The Corrosive Sludge Pump
The ‘Hurricane’ Guided Rocket System
The DRAK-25 Plasma Carbine
There are many more details to be announced, watch this space.
Deep Rock Galactic is out now. The game is available to play on Xbox One and PC.