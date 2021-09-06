Pre-orders begin for Spacebase Startopia on Nintendo Switch

Kalypso Media and in-house developer Realmforge Studios have announced that pre-orders for Spacebase Startopia on Nintendo Switch are open. Before the launch on September 24, players can secure their tickets for the lively space sim’s launch at a 10% discount via Nintendo eShop. A brand-new gameplay trailer gives Nintendo Switch players a glimpse of the celestial hustle and bustle they can look forward to when the game releases later this month. You can watch it here:

Spacebase Startopia puts players in charge of three different decks aboard a doughnut-shaped space station that they will call home. Between alien caretaking, space whale therapy, and mysterious cat rumours, players will be assisted by the station’s onboard AI, VAL. VAL is adept at managing space stations and poking fun at those managing space stations.

Alongside the 10% discount, those pre-ordering the game will receive 8 different in-game alien statues with various skins for the cute ‘Fuzzy’ droids and Recycler building at release.

Chris White reviewed Spacebase Startopia in March and had this to say:

“Spacebase Startopia is a complex management-sim, but once everything clicks there’s plenty of fun to be had. It’ll take time to learn everything, and the camera can be annoying, but it’s still enjoyable.”

Spacebase Startopia arrives on September 24 for Nintendo Switch. Also available now for PC, Xbox One/Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.